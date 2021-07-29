Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Padres Had Scherzer, and Then They Didn't

What on earth just happened?

By Darnay Tripp

The eve of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline brought complete and utter mayhem, and a cruel rollercoaster ride for the Friar Faithful. Max Scherzer was a Padre, and then he wasn't. Derek and Darnay relive the saga and react to news of the Dodgers swiping the Nationals ace and bringing in another major talent in the process.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

