LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Padres are Slumping Hard, So What Does That Tell Us?

It's no longer too early to draw conclusions about the 2022 Padres - so what does their latest slump suggest about this year's squad?

Derek and Darnay discuss their recent struggles, and share some alarming numbers. They discuss the ceiling of the squad as currently constructed, and the need for a deadline deal. If only there was a flashy center fielder in El Paso that could help...

The guys also touch on recent pitching struggles, a key series against the Giants, and the arrival of San Diego's City Connect uniforms.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.