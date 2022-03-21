Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Kids are Alright, Voit is Here, Is This the Roster We'll See on Opening Day?

Prospects impressed and Preller added a bat. Will anymore help be on the way?

By Darnay Tripp

Week one of Spring Training featured impressive performances from MacKenzie Gore and C.J. Abrams. It also included the addition of a slugger and set up a competition in the rotation. Derek and Darnay discuss those topics, as well as questions in the outfield. Why wasn't A.J. Preller able to land one of the big names on the market, and is this what the roster will look like on April 7?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 


