LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Kids are Alright, Voit is Here, Is This the Roster We'll See on Opening Day?

Week one of Spring Training featured impressive performances from MacKenzie Gore and C.J. Abrams. It also included the addition of a slugger and set up a competition in the rotation. Derek and Darnay discuss those topics, as well as questions in the outfield. Why wasn't A.J. Preller able to land one of the big names on the market, and is this what the roster will look like on April 7?

