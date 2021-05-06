LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Bright Side of these Imperfect Padres with Kyle Glaser

Baseball America's Kyle Glaser joins the guys to explain why fans should feel really good about where the Padres are, despite the challenges they've faced through 32 games. Derek and Darnay ask him about the brilliance of Yu Darvish, before they turn their attention to the bullpen and Tim Hill. What needs to happen for MacKenzie Gore to get the call? Kyle shares his thoughts on that, as well as some other minor leaguers to keep an eye on.

Plus some chatter on offensive struggles and the scuffling Dodgers. Then they wrap up with Three Up, Three Down featuring Ha-Seong Kim, Dinelson Lamet, base running and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between.