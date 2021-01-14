LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis, Tanaka and Possible Next Steps for the Padres

With the Padres' biggest moves seemingly behind them, talk around a new deal for Fernando Tatis Jr. has picked up. Derek and Darnay discuss the factors in play, and what a contract could look like. They also take a look at the team's rise in payroll, and the franchise's decision to push all the chips in now. Plus, Masahiro Tanaka rumors and potential targets as the club rounds out its roster.

