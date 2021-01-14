Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis, Tanaka and Possible Next Steps for the Padres

As reports and rumors swirl about a new contract for the Padres' superstar, the guys discuss how things could shake out for Tatis.

By Darnay Tripp

With the Padres' biggest moves seemingly behind them, talk around a new deal for Fernando Tatis Jr. has picked up. Derek and Darnay discuss the factors in play, and what a contract could look like. They also take a look at the team's rise in payroll, and the franchise's decision to push all the chips in now. Plus, Masahiro Tanaka rumors and potential targets as the club rounds out its roster.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

