Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis Speaks About PED Suspension, What Was Said and What Comes Next

Skepticism will continue regarding Tatis' explanation for his positive test, but for the star, his teammates and fans - this was an important step.

By Darnay Tripp

Eleven days after news of his 80-game PED suspension Fernando Tatis Jr. met with teammates and reporters. Darnay and Todd discuss what was said by Tatis and the Padres, and shared their thoughts on the star shortstop's apology. How will this impact Tatis going forward? And where do things stand within the clubhouse?

Plus, Tatis' time with reporters included an important piece of news.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.On FriarManny Machado
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us