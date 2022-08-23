LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis Speaks About PED Suspension, What Was Said and What Comes Next

Eleven days after news of his 80-game PED suspension Fernando Tatis Jr. met with teammates and reporters. Darnay and Todd discuss what was said by Tatis and the Padres, and shared their thoughts on the star shortstop's apology. How will this impact Tatis going forward? And where do things stand within the clubhouse?

Plus, Tatis' time with reporters included an important piece of news.

