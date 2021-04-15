Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis Looks Good, Lamet and Dodgers Coming to Town

The Padres finished their road trip on a strong note, and Jayce Tingler passed along some good news ahead of their clash with L.A.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres closed out their first road trip on a solid note, and now the fun begins. Derek and Darnay pass along some promising updates on Dinelson Lamet and Fernando Tatis Jr., who appear ready to rejoin the team soon.

Derek shared some of headlines from his chat with Padres CEO Erik Greupner about Petco Park capacity and giveaways. Then they turn their attention to the first series of the season against the Dodgers - filled with marquee pitching matchups, loads of talent, and a healthy dose of spice. The guys finish with a round of Three Up, Three Down - featuring Craig Stammen, Wil Myers, Chris Paddack, Adrian Morejon and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

