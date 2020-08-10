Listen: On Friar Podcast – Tatis Isn't Just a Star, He's the Perfect Kind of Star

On the heels of an incredible weekend, Fernando Tatis Jr. was named NL Player of the Week, was profiled by ESPN, and has the full attention of the baseball world.

In a bonus episode of On Friar, Derek and Darnay discussed the 21-year-old's meteoric rise, and how he's making the jump from one of the bright young talents in baseball to one of the top players in the game. And why he's the type of star every team wants.

Plus, they look ahead to the Padres' lone trip of the season to Dodger Stadium, and their four-game series with the perennial NL West champs.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.