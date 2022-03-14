Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis' Injury Plus Other Storylines and Observations From Peoria

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be out for a while. What that means for he and the team, plus other takeaways from day one of Spring Training.

By Darnay Tripp

Padres' Spring Training could not have possibly gotten off to a worse start. After taking in day one from Peoria, Derek lets us know what he saw and heard. He and Darnay discuss Fernando Tatis Jr.'s broken wrist, and the questions it raises about surgery and life outside of baseball.

Who will fill in? How serious is Jake Cronenworth's injury? And what do the guys think of Bob Melvin? The guys also talk about the absence of Machado and Hosmer on day one, the Seiya Suzuki situation and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 


