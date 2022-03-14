LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis' Injury Plus Other Storylines and Observations From Peoria

Padres' Spring Training could not have possibly gotten off to a worse start. After taking in day one from Peoria, Derek lets us know what he saw and heard. He and Darnay discuss Fernando Tatis Jr.'s broken wrist, and the questions it raises about surgery and life outside of baseball.

Who will fill in? How serious is Jake Cronenworth's injury? And what do the guys think of Bob Melvin? The guys also talk about the absence of Machado and Hosmer on day one, the Seiya Suzuki situation and more.

