LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis' Injury and Promising Signs From a Tough Week

The guys try to find the bright side on the heels of a rough few days for the Padres. Derek and Darnay discuss the injury to Fernando Tatis Jr., the questions it presents going forward, and some potential options for filling the void at shortstop.

They assess the season-opening homestand and the sliding scale of expectations, before launching into the first edition of Three Up, Three Down of 2021. This week it features the bullpen, Ha-Seong Kim, hard-hit baseballs and plenty more. The guys close things out with a look at what's next, and the return of a player who could help cure some of the Padres' ills.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.