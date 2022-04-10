Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Takeaways from a Largely Good, Occasionally Quirky Opening Series

They should be undefeated, but the Padres nonetheless showed a lot of promise in their clash with Arizona.

By Darnay Tripp

Three straight wins, fantastic efforts from their starters, an early visit from Slam Diego, and one strange absence. It was a mostly good opening weekend for the Padres that also included a couple strange twists.

Derek and Darnay share their takeaways from four games in Arizona. Is MacKenzie Gore on the way? Who has stood out at the plate and out of the pen? And what did we learn about how Bob Melvin will handle certain key positions? The guys take a look at those topics and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

