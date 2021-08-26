LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Staying Optimistic With Eno Sarris

Having slept off a late night gut punch loss to the Dodgers, Derek and Darnay get some words of encouragement from Eno Sarris of The Athletic. They discuss reasons for hope amid the team's slump. Eno shares his insight on why a loaded Padres lineup has struggled to produce, as well as the presence of Adam Frazier and Eric Hosmer after the deadline.

Eno shares his concerns about the organization's pitching development. The guys chat about Larry Rothschild, coaching styles and the direction the Padres could go from here.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.