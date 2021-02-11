LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Spring Training Preview with AJ Cassavell

MLB.com Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell joins the guys to set the table for Spring Training. Who's the first player he wants to watch once players take the field? What will the environment be like around a new group of starting pitchers - and how will that impact MacKenzie Gore and Chris Paddack? How's a Trevor Rosenthal-less bullpen look? And how much juice does the Dodgers' signing of Trevor Bauer add to the rivalry? That's a lot of questions. The guys covered those and more with real baseball right around the corner.

