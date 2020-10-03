LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Soaking in the Celebration of the Padres Wild Card Win

For the first time in 22 years the Padres won a playoff series, and San Diego soaked up the occasion.

From a ledge outside Petco Park Darnay joins Derek to discuss game three, and the team's impressive turnaround against the Cardinals. A bullpen day that worked! A catcher that handled a revolving door of pitchers. Young stars that are now playoff proven. And a team that can beat - anybody? The guys discuss those topics and more while the celebration rages on in the background.

