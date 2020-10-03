Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Soaking in the Celebration of the Padres Wild Card Win

As the party echoes in the background, the guys discuss Game 3 and the Padres' resilience against the Cardinals.

For the first time in 22 years the Padres won a playoff series, and San Diego soaked up the occasion.

From a ledge outside Petco Park Darnay joins Derek to discuss game three, and the team's impressive turnaround against the Cardinals. A bullpen day that worked! A catcher that handled a revolving door of pitchers. Young stars that are now playoff proven. And a team that can beat - anybody? The guys discuss those topics and more while the celebration rages on in the background.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

