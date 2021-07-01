LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Ranking the Most Valuable Padres

We are past the midway point of the 2021 MLB season, and have gotten a pretty good grasp of what this team is all about. So who are the Most Valuable Padres?

Derek and Darnay started by taking one player off the board, then ranked their top-five, with a few honorable mention selections as well. Where do Manny and Yu land? What about Grisham, Cronenworth and Musgrove? And some surprising names entered the chat. Plus the guys look back on the last week with Three Up, Three Down.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between.