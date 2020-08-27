Listen: On Friar Podcast – Race, Sports and the Significance of this Moment

Race and sports intersected this week when teams and leagues postponed games to call attention to social injustice, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Longtime Phoenix sports anchor Bruce Cooper joined Derek and Darnay to share his experience with racism, as well as his perspective on recent events and the the response in sports and society.

