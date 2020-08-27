Padres

Listen: On Friar Podcast – Race, Sports and the Significance of this Moment

Race and sports intersected this week when teams and leagues postponed games to call attention to social injustice, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Longtime Phoenix sports anchor Bruce Cooper joined Derek and Darnay to share his experience with racism, as well as his perspective on recent events and the the response in sports and society.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresOn FriarJayce Tingler
