LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Projecting the 2022 Padres With Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs

From an amazing outlook for Tatis, to a less favorable forecast for other Friars - Dan sheds light on this year's club.

By Darnay Tripp

We needed something new to talk about amidst the lockout and Dan Szymborski came through in a major way this week. The ZiPS creator dropped his projections for the Padres, and spent time discussing how his system works and what it says about this year's club. From an enormous number for Tatis, to a less exciting outlook on Hosmer the guys ask what we should expect from key players and what it suggests about the team's biggest needs heading into 2022. This conversation covers a lot!


