LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Projecting the 2022 Padres With Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs

We needed something new to talk about amidst the lockout and Dan Szymborski came through in a major way this week. The ZiPS creator dropped his projections for the Padres, and spent time discussing how his system works and what it says about this year's club. From an enormous number for Tatis, to a less exciting outlook on Hosmer the guys ask what we should expect from key players and what it suggests about the team's biggest needs heading into 2022. This conversation covers a lot!



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.