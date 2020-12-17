LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Preller's Offseason Update and a Padres Holiday Wish List

After hearing from A.J. Preller this week, Derek and Darnay passed along his insight on the key storylines of the Padres offseason. From talks of a big contract for Tatis, to the decision to bring back Tommy Pham.

Pitching continues to be a major topic, Preller gave an update on Dinelson Lamet and shared his thoughts on Chris Paddack, their outlook on the rotation and more.

Plus - you let us know what's on your Padres wish list, and Derek and Darnay reacted to the most sought after items amongst the Friar Faithful.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.