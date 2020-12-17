Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Preller's Offseason Update and a Padres Holiday Wish List

The Padres GM addressed his team's starting rotation, progress towards a contract for Fernando Tatis Jr. and more.

By Darnay Tripp

After hearing from A.J. Preller this week, Derek and Darnay passed along his insight on the key storylines of the Padres offseason. From talks of a big contract for Tatis, to the decision to bring back Tommy Pham.

Pitching continues to be a major topic, Preller gave an update on Dinelson Lamet and shared his thoughts on Chris Paddack, their outlook on the rotation and more.

Plus - you let us know what's on your Padres wish list, and Derek and Darnay reacted to the most sought after items amongst the Friar Faithful.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: SoCal ICU Capacity Drops to 0.0%

San Diego Police Department 31 mins ago

Man Who Was Found Fatally Shot at Scene of Rolando Car Crash ID'd

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresMajor League BaseballFernando Tatis Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Decision 2020 Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us