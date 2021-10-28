LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Preller Remains Unpredictable, For Better or Worse

The Padres don't have a manager, but they do have a pitching coach! Derek and Darnay discuss the hire of Ruben Niebla a surprising move that has promise. The guys weigh in on a managerial search that's curious both in the names that have and haven't entered the mix. How does Ozzie Guillen fit? Thoughts on the World Series winner and how the history of he and other candidates would seemingly make for an odd fit.

Darnay offers a word of advice on tracking Preller's maneuvers. Where's Bruce Bochy? Derek brings up his notable absence, before Darnay announces that his indefinite leave from MacKenzie Gore watch.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.