Listen: On Friar Podcast – Preller Puts on a Deadline Clinic, Padres add Pieces for World Series Contention

The Padres were already one of the best teams in the National League, after six trades the team is poised to contend in 2020 and beyond.

By Darnay Tripp

Starting pitcher? Check. Bullpen help? Check. Lefty-hitting DH? Check? Catcher who can swing it? Check.

AJ Preller got a lot done the last three days, making it clear that the Padres are all in for 2020, and beyond. In this episode of On Friar Derek and Darnay discuss a big few days that landed Mike Clevinger and a number of key pieces that could bring San Diego a World Series, plus hear what Clevinger, Preller and Tingler had to say about the moves.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

