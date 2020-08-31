Listen: On Friar Podcast – Preller Puts on a Deadline Clinic, Padres add Pieces for World Series Contention

Starting pitcher? Check. Bullpen help? Check. Lefty-hitting DH? Check? Catcher who can swing it? Check.

AJ Preller got a lot done the last three days, making it clear that the Padres are all in for 2020, and beyond. In this episode of On Friar Derek and Darnay discuss a big few days that landed Mike Clevinger and a number of key pieces that could bring San Diego a World Series, plus hear what Clevinger, Preller and Tingler had to say about the moves.

