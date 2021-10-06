LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Preller Fires Tingler, But How Much of This Was the GM's Fault?

The move we've expected for weeks became official Wednesday: A.J. Preller fired Jayce Tingler. Darnay and Todd examine the news in a bonus episode. What ultimately led Preller to the decision? One common refrain from the Padres President of Baseball Operations seemingly directs responsibility back in his own direction.

Hear from Preller what shortcoming stuck out this season, and why they ultimately decided a change in leadership was necessary. What does this mean for Preller's future? And what type of manager should he pursue?

