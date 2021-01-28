LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Predicting the Padres 2021 Stat Leaders

Who's going to lead the Padres in homers in 2021? What about OPS and innings pitched? Derek and Darnay took a stab at what players might pace the Friars. First things first, they discussed the return of Jurickson Profar and what makes him a good fit. Then they turn their attention to the guys they expect to put up big numbers for the Padres this season.

