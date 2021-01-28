Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Predicting the Padres 2021 Stat Leaders

The guys take a guess at which players will pace the Padres this season.

By Darnay Tripp

Who's going to lead the Padres in homers in 2021? What about OPS and innings pitched? Derek and Darnay took a stab at what players might pace the Friars. First things first, they discussed the return of Jurickson Profar and what makes him a good fit. Then they turn their attention to the guys they expect to put up big numbers for the Padres this season.

