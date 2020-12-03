LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Potential Targets and Offseason Questions

With another crop of players hitting the free agent market, Derek and Darnay discuss the Padres' options this offseason.

First they touch on Greg Garcia's departure, and Tommy Pham's return for a second season. Then they turn their attention to potential targets now available after the non-tender deadline. What about Lance Lynn? The guys then respond to questions and comments from social media. One of which has Derek dreaming about landing a Cy Young winner from Tampa Bay.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between.