LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Pitching Ninja on Darvish and the Padres' Filthy Rotation

Rob Friedman has developed a bond with Darvish, and shares his thoughts on what makes him great and other Padres aces so nasty.

By Darnay Tripp

He's the man behind one of the best baseball accounts on social media, and he loves the Padres' pitching staff. Rob Friedman of Pitching Ninja fame joins the pod to share his thoughts on a rotation filled with aces.

Derek and Darnay begin with some thoughts on Tatis' injury scare, and Lamet's spring debut. Then Rob joins the conversation to discuss his bond with Yu Darvish, and what makes him so unique and so good. Rob also shared his thoughts on Lamet, Snell and Paddack.

If he could cherry pick pitches from Padres whose 'stuff' would he want in his arsenal? A super fun conversation that winds down with his recollection of one pitch remembered for what the hitter did to it, and that hitter was (of course) Tony Gwynn.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

