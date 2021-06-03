LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Padres Take it on the Chin, Making Sense of a Tumultuous Week

In the wake of a challenging last week the guys discuss the team's longest losing streak of the season. They then pivot to Tommy Pham's collision with Ha-Seong Kim and share their thoughts on the outfielder's reaction to the incident. Did you agree with Jayce Tingler using Joe Musgrove Sunday? Derek did and explains why he loved the move and the pitcher's response. They look back at rough starts for Paddack and Snell, then discuss Tatis, dealing with adversity, and his similarities to one of the NBA's best clutch performers.

Speaking of El Niño - on Friday NBC 7 will release a bonus edition of On Friar on the five year anniversary of the trade that made Fernando Tatis Jr. a Padre. The guys heard from a scout involved with the deal, a man who knew Tatis before he was a pro, all telling the story of a trade that reshaped the Friars. Make sure to check it out!

