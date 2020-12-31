Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Padres Load Up for 2021, Preller and Snell Discuss Deals

A.J. Preller continues to put on a clinic. And as a result, his team has taken another major step toward World Series contention.

By Darnay Tripp

A.J. Preller is making trades like he's still worried his head might roll. The Padres GM swung two deals for established aces, Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. On top of that, they have a promising Korean star on the way in Ha-seong Kim.

Derek and Darnay discuss the trades, what the club gave up and what factors make these deals make perfect sense for San Diego. They also explore how the club positioned itself to stockpile stars, and applied lessons learned from the Dodgers to their approach to the offseason. Plus, we hear what Preller and Snell had to say about the moves.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

