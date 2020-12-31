LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Padres Load Up for 2021, Preller and Snell Discuss Deals

A.J. Preller is making trades like he's still worried his head might roll. The Padres GM swung two deals for established aces, Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. On top of that, they have a promising Korean star on the way in Ha-seong Kim.

Derek and Darnay discuss the trades, what the club gave up and what factors make these deals make perfect sense for San Diego. They also explore how the club positioned itself to stockpile stars, and applied lessons learned from the Dodgers to their approach to the offseason. Plus, we hear what Preller and Snell had to say about the moves.

