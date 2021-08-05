Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Overreactions and Postseason Possibilities with Jessica Kleinschmidt

How does the last week impact the Padres' ceiling in 2021? The crew shares some thoughts on the crucial months ahead.

By Darnay Tripp

The guys are joined by Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area to assess the club following injuries, an underwhelming trade deadline and more so-so play. They share some overreactions to a tough week. What's the most likely key to success or source of shortcoming for the Friars in October?

The bullpen has been mostly good - they discuss how that could factor into the team's approach. Can we fast forward to late August? Some thoughts on the NL West games that lie ahead and an opportunity for the Padres to pick up wins in the meantime. Jess also shares her insight on the Giants and what's triggered their surprising season.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresMajor League BaseballFernando Tatis Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us