LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – New Energy Around Padres, Deadline Deals Come With Morale Boost

The Padres couldn't cap a four day frenzy with a five game sweep of the Rockies, but they did get a huge morale boost from their successful deadline. Darnay and Todd discuss a team that's reenergized, and now better suited to compete - with a test coming in Los Angeles this weekend.

What was different about the atmosphere Wednesday? And what do the last two deadlines tell us about the psychological impact that can come this time of year? Plus - what Joe Musgrove had to say after a tough afternoon and more.

