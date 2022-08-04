Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – New Energy Around Padres, Deadline Deals Come With Morale Boost

The atmosphere at Petco Park Wednesday was electric, and despite a loss Thursday - this team just feels different.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres couldn't cap a four day frenzy with a five game sweep of the Rockies, but they did get a huge morale boost from their successful deadline. Darnay and Todd discuss a team that's reenergized, and now better suited to compete - with a test coming in Los Angeles this weekend.

What was different about the atmosphere Wednesday? And what do the last two deadlines tell us about the psychological impact that can come this time of year? Plus - what Joe Musgrove had to say after a tough afternoon and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

