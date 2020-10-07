Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – More Storms to Weather

Clevinger exited early again, leading to another bullpen game and a rough Game 1 against the Dodgers.

Mike Clevinger's return barely lasted more than an inning. Once again the Padres had to rely on their bullpen, and it seemed to finally catch up to them in their NLDS opener.

Derek and Darnay discuss the pitching quandary, where things went wrong Tuesday night, and what the Padres need to do to get back in the series.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

