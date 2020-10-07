LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – More Storms to Weather

Mike Clevinger's return barely lasted more than an inning. Once again the Padres had to rely on their bullpen, and it seemed to finally catch up to them in their NLDS opener.

Derek and Darnay discuss the pitching quandary, where things went wrong Tuesday night, and what the Padres need to do to get back in the series.

