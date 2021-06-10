Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – More Problems Than One Day Off Can Fix

A grueling stretch ended on a down note Wednesday, but there are other issues that will carry over through the Padres' long-awaited day off.

By Darnay Tripp

A grueling 20-day stretch ended on a down note. Now the slumping Padres have a list of issues that one day off can't fix. Derek and Darnay take a look at their offensive issues, Hosmer's struggles, lack of productivity from reserves, and share some lineup thoughts.

Derek has a player at the top of his wish list come the Trade Deadline, plus a couple others who could make an impact. This week's Three Up, Three Down features Blake Snell, Jayce Tingler, Joc Pederson, C.J. Abrams, fans at Petco Park and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresMajor League BaseballFernando Tatis Jr.
