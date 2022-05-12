Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Manny's Overlooked Excellence and a Promising Padres Start with Jon Morosi

Manny is off to an MVP caliber start. And his team could push for a division title once Tatis returns.

By Darnay Tripp

Getty Images

He is an esteemed baseball writer and broadcaster, and now he's a member of the NBC Sports team. Jon Morosi makes his debut appearance with On Friar.

The guys talk about his new role with NBC before getting into his early impressions of the Padres. Could their outfield struggles and pitching depth lead to a trade? Jon sees one potential fit. They discuss Gore's arrival, Hosmer's improvement, and Melvin's magic. Then they shift their focus to NL MVP frontrunner Manny Machado, and why he's somehow overlooked. Plus, Jon thinks the Padres have a real chance to win the NL West.

Padres
