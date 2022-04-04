Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Managing Expectations As a New Padres Season Approaches

After last season's disappointment, this year's club features a new manager, new strengths, exciting young faces, and one elephant in the room.

By Darnay Tripp

A new Padres season is on our doorstep. So - how's everyone feeling?

Derek and Darnay take another look at a crowded rotation and how it might shake out. It looked a couple days ago like Eric Hosmer might be on the move, the guys discuss his presence and the team's latest attempt to ship the first baseman. Then they take a big picture look at the club, its offseason, managing expectations, and why we should care a lot less about what happens when they play the Dodgers.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

