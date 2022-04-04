LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Managing Expectations As a New Padres Season Approaches

A new Padres season is on our doorstep. So - how's everyone feeling?

Derek and Darnay take another look at a crowded rotation and how it might shake out. It looked a couple days ago like Eric Hosmer might be on the move, the guys discuss his presence and the team's latest attempt to ship the first baseman. Then they take a big picture look at the club, its offseason, managing expectations, and why we should care a lot less about what happens when they play the Dodgers.

