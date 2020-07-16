Listen: On Friar Podcast – Lessons From Camp and Lingering Questions With Padres Reporter Bob Scanlan

Opening Day is just eight days away. We've learned a lot about the Padres during Summer Camp, but there are still some questions left to be answered before game one of 60.

To help assess the landscape of the team in this strange season, Derek and Darnay caught up with Fox Sports San Diego Padres Field Reporter Bob Scanlan.

The former big league pitcher shared his thoughts on the strange environment around baseball this year. What's the plan as far as sound in the stadium, and on television broadcasts? And what impact does the absence of fans have on the teams?

Scanlan also shared his insight on the Padres deep farm system, and their formula for developing talent. Why players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack are able to make it to the big leagues without missing a beat, and the impact that has on the next wave of prospects.

They also discuss a number of other topics, including the level of competition in intrasquad games, the player who could be a surprise addition to the 30-man roster, and what Scan will have his eye on in the last week of camp.

