LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Juan Soto is a San Diego Padre

It was a landmark trade deadline both because of the talent added to the Padres' roster, and the players no longer in the clubhouse.

By Darnay Tripp

By 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon Juan Soto played for the Padres, and Eric Hosmer did not. The On Friar guys discuss a day that featured deals that altered the landscape of the franchise, and pushed San Diego closer to World Series contention. From the historic nature of the Soto deal, to the excitement in the clubhouse, mixed feelings about Hosmer's departure, and the statement made by the front office - the guys explore the different layers of Tuesday's deals. Plus, some thoughts on the new Padres from a diehard Nats fan who is happy Soto ended up in brown and not blue.

