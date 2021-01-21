Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Joe Musgrove's Homecoming, Catching Up with Greg Garcia

One El Cajon native joins his hometown club, while another plans for the next step and reflects on a rewarding two years at Petco Park.

By Darnay Tripp

In our most East County episode yet, we discuss the acquisition of Joe Musgrove and hear from fellow El Cajon native Greg Garcia.

Derek and Darnay take a look at Musgrove's addition, and what it means for the rotation, before hearing what the righty had to say to reporters about joining his hometown club. Then the guys catch up with Garcia about his offseason, and how he's handling the challenges of free agency in 2021. They also look back on his two years playing for San Diego, including a memorable and unusual last summer.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

