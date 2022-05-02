Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Joe Deserves the Dough, A Snub for Machado, Good Signs and Roster Questions

There is mutual love between Joe Musgrove, the Padres and fans in San Diego. But will their union last beyond this season?

By Darnay Tripp

Derek and Darnay hit on a handful of notable topics following another successful series on the road.

Joe Musgrove could be having a Cy Young season. The guys discuss his continued growth and his contract uncertainty. With some fun pitching matchups coming in Cleveland they take a look at a rotation that's getting crowded. How will it shake out, and what players could end up off the roster - and...Robinson Cano? Manny Machado had an unreal month, but got snubbed in favor of a familiar name. Plus, more good signs from the Pittsburgh series.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresOn FriarManny MachadoMacKenzie Gore
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us