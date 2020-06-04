Padres

Listen: On Friar Podcast – How Might MLB Look in 2020, With Matt Vasgersian

The former Padres play-by-play guy turned MLB Network and ESPN broadcaster weighs in on MLB negotiations, potential changes to the season, and his time working in San Diego.

By Darnay Tripp

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 8: ESPN Sunday Night Baseball color commentator Matt Vasgersian exits the Green Monster before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on September 8, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Another week has gone by without clear progress toward a plan for the 2020 MLB season. Is it time to worry yet? Matt Vasgersian doesn't think so.

The former Padres broadcaster, now with MLB Network and ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, joined Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp in this week's episode of On Friar. He shared his thoughts on the state of the negotiations between MLB owners and players, and why he thinks - despite their differences - they'll ultimately come up with a plan.

Vasgersian also discussed the potential of a 50-game season, the issue he'd have with so few games, despite the entertainment value that could come with a 30-team spring to the postseason.

Plus, he shared what he got wrong about Petco Park when it first opened. Also - what makes Fernando Tatis Jr. so fun, and what he appreciates about Tony Gwynn.

Local

San Diego County May 30

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County to Send Another Letter to Gov. Asking for Reopening Control

La Mesa 12 mins ago

La Mesa Extends Curfew Through Weekend

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher & Spotify

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresMajor League BaseballOn Friar
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us