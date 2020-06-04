Listen: On Friar Podcast – How Might MLB Look in 2020, With Matt Vasgersian

Another week has gone by without clear progress toward a plan for the 2020 MLB season. Is it time to worry yet? Matt Vasgersian doesn't think so.

The former Padres broadcaster, now with MLB Network and ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, joined Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp in this week's episode of On Friar. He shared his thoughts on the state of the negotiations between MLB owners and players, and why he thinks - despite their differences - they'll ultimately come up with a plan.

Vasgersian also discussed the potential of a 50-game season, the issue he'd have with so few games, despite the entertainment value that could come with a 30-team spring to the postseason.

Plus, he shared what he got wrong about Petco Park when it first opened. Also - what makes Fernando Tatis Jr. so fun, and what he appreciates about Tony Gwynn.

