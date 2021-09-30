Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – How Confident Are You That the Padres Can Fix the Padres?

The team dug themselves a massive hole. Will A.J. Preller make the necessary moves to get them out of it?

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres have discovered depths of rock bottom we never knew existed. So, now what? Derek and Darnay discuss the obvious move that should immediately follow Game 162, then speculate what their next steps look like. Will A.J. Preller overthink the managerial decision and stay on brand, or quickly move on to one of the obvious candidates on the market?

And does this roster just need some tinkering or a more dramatic overhaul? Plus, Derek has some outside-the-box options in mind for the next coaching staff.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.On FriarManny Machado
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us