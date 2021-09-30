LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – How Confident Are You That the Padres Can Fix the Padres?

The Padres have discovered depths of rock bottom we never knew existed. So, now what? Derek and Darnay discuss the obvious move that should immediately follow Game 162, then speculate what their next steps look like. Will A.J. Preller overthink the managerial decision and stay on brand, or quickly move on to one of the obvious candidates on the market?

And does this roster just need some tinkering or a more dramatic overhaul? Plus, Derek has some outside-the-box options in mind for the next coaching staff.

