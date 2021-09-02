LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Getting Caught up on Hassell, Gore and Other Top Prospects

September Call-Ups ain't what they used to be, but it's a good excuse to talk Padres prospects. Derek and Darnay caught up with two guys who know them best: John Conniff and Mark Wilkens of MadFriars. They discuss Robert Hassell on the heels of a three-homer performance, and break down another intriguing outfield talent in James Wood. MacKenzie Gore is pitching again, any chance he joins the Padres this season? The guys assess the promising pitching prospect. They talk about CJ Abrams phenomenal start to 2021 and where he fits in the Padres' plans. And what about Luis Campusano? The guys share their outlook on his season and path to the bigs.

This two-part episode also features Derek's chat with Padres CEO Erik Greupner about the 2021 season, ticket sales, and the response of fans in their return to Petco Park.

