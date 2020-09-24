LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Gearing Up for a Strange Postseason with Mike Petriello

How are the Padres looking with less than a week to go before the playoffs arrive? MLB.com's Mike Petriello shares his outlook on the team heading into a strange postseason.

How concerned should fans be if Mike Clevinger can't pitch? He also discusses potential matchups, and the impact a quirky season and unique Wild Card series could have. The guys discuss Zach Davies, rotation decisions, and Mike shares his picks for NL MVP and Rookie of the Year.

