LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Fowler's Exit and Clevinger's Setback with Kyle Glaser

What a week, huh? Baseball America National Writer and San Diego guy Kyle Glaser joins Derek and Darnay to discuss Ron Fowler's decision to step down, and Mike Clevinger's second go-round with Tommy John.

Kyle shares his perspective on the Padres' front office shakeup, Fowler's legacy, and why he rolls his eyes at the Theo Epstein chatter. The guys discuss MacKenzie Gore and the development of the club's pitching prospects. Then turn their attention to the Clevinger news, what it means for the pitcher, and how it impacts the Padres' offseason plans.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.