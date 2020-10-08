LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Exhilaration, Agony and a Game That Barely Got Away

In a season of comebacks, the Padres nearly pulled off their best one yet. Instead, they're staring right at elimination.

Derek and Darnay discuss the Game 2 thriller. There were clutch hits, emotional outbursts, pivotal homers, and lots of resilience. Unfortunately, there was also Bellinger's glove. Was that their best chance? What did this teach us about the rivalry? And what hope is left in this series?

