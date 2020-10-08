Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Exhilaration, Agony and a Game That Barely Got Away

The Padres nearly mounted an epic comeback, but now they'll be playing for their season starting Thursday.

In a season of comebacks, the Padres nearly pulled off their best one yet. Instead, they're staring right at elimination.

Derek and Darnay discuss the Game 2 thriller. There were clutch hits, emotional outbursts, pivotal homers, and lots of resilience. Unfortunately, there was also Bellinger's glove. Was that their best chance? What did this teach us about the rivalry? And what hope is left in this series?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

