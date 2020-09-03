Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Everyone Loves Tatis, Including Cespedes Family BBQ

Jake and Jordan - the guys behind one of the best baseball accounts on Twitter - discuss the season of Tatis, the Padres' growing bandwagon and more.

By Darnay Tripp

As the season of El Niño enters September, the Padres' bandwagon is getting bigger and bigger. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from Cespedes Family BBQ and the Baseball BBQ podcast discuss Tatis, what makes him so fun, and the Padres' World Series prospects.

Darnay also asks them about the Taylor Trammell-Austin Nola deal, their rise to baseball fame, and one neat feature of their Twitter feed.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

