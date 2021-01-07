LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Episode 100! Emilio Pagán is Ready to Go, Erik Greupner on Plan for Fans in 2021

They let us do 100 of these! Derek and Darnay celebrate the occasion with a couple great Padres guests.

After discussing Ha-Seong Kim and hearing what AJ Preller had to say about the young Korean star, the guys caught up with President of Business Operations Erik Greupner. He shares his thoughts on the potential of having fans back in Petco Park, and what the Friar Faithful will have to do make sure they get a seat. They also caught up with Padres reliever Emilio Pagán. He sheds light on his offseason routine, reuniting with Snell, the club's potential, his performance in 2020, excitement for a second season in San Diego, and more.

