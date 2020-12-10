LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Eno Sarris on Ripple Effects of 2020, Padres Pitching Options

What a year, huh? Eno Sarris of The Athletic drops by to share his perspective on 2020 and the impact this year could have on Major and Minor League Baseball in the seasons to come. The guys also discuss some options on the mound for the Padres, including Tomoyuki Sugano and what it could take to land Blake Snell.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.