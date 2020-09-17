Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Do the Dodgers Want to Play the Padres in October? With Fred Roggin

The Padres seem to have sparked the Dodgers rivalry this season. But do folks in LA see it that way?

By Darnay Tripp

The regular season goes to the Dodgers, but for the first time in a long time the Padres can say 'see you in October'. Derek and Darnay discuss the state of the rivalry with longtime NBC LA sports anchor Fred Roggin.

What's the Dodgers' outlook on a newly competitive Padres club? And how has Fernando Tatis Jr.'s appeal spread to Los Angeles? Fred also answers an important question: do the Dodgers want to play the Padres in October?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

