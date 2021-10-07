LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Cause for Concern and Potential Replacements for the Padres

The search for a new manager is - once again - on. Derek and Darnay explain how the delay in the decision and the messaging that followed were cause for concern.

Tingler's staff is probably gone, but there are a few guys who might be worth bringing back. A.J. Preller's address exposed issues that could very easily persist with the next regime. Plus, the guys take a look at some potential replacements beyond the crop of experienced skippers that immediately come to mind, including one San Diego guy in search of a second straight World Series ring.

