Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Cactus League Takeaways with Bob Scanlan

How should we process early returns from Gore, Abrams and other young players? The Fox Sports San Diego Field Reporter lends his perspective to the early Spring Training action.

By Darnay Tripp

Getty Images

Instead of real games with fake fans, we've finally got fake games with real fans. With the action underway in Arizona, Fox Sports San Diego Field Reporter Bob Scanlan joins the pod to share his takeaways from Spring Training.

They discuss the return of fans before sharing what they've seen from MacKenzie Gore, Ha-Seong Kim, and CJ Abrams.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Nearing 1M Vaccine Milestone, Sites Still Struggling to Get Vaccines

Imperial County 11 mins ago

CHP ID's 12 SUV Passengers Injured in Imperial County Crash

Plus, some thoughts on the drastic improvement of the roster from seasons past, the importance of that depth this year, and how it takes the burden off young players.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The guys also mix in some chatter about the Padres' pursuit of the Dodgers, and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.On FriarJayce Tingler
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us