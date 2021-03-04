LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Cactus League Takeaways with Bob Scanlan

Instead of real games with fake fans, we've finally got fake games with real fans. With the action underway in Arizona, Fox Sports San Diego Field Reporter Bob Scanlan joins the pod to share his takeaways from Spring Training.

They discuss the return of fans before sharing what they've seen from MacKenzie Gore, Ha-Seong Kim, and CJ Abrams.

Plus, some thoughts on the drastic improvement of the roster from seasons past, the importance of that depth this year, and how it takes the burden off young players.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The guys also mix in some chatter about the Padres' pursuit of the Dodgers, and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.