LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Biggest Questions Facing the Padres Two Weeks Out From Opening Day

Who's playing in left field? Will MacKenzie Gore be the fifth starter? Which catcher will be the odd man out? Who's the closer? Opening Day starter duties belong to...? Derek and Darnay dig into the major questions facing Bob Melvin and the Padres with game one fast approaching.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.