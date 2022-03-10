LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – “Better Days for Baseball are Ahead” Craig Stammen on New Deal, MLB's Return

Padres pitcher and player representative Craig Stammen shared a few minutes of his time to discuss the new CBA and the return of baseball. The long-time big leaguer shed light on his responsibilities during negotiations, and what the rollercoaster was like from his perspective. Plus, why this round of talks was so critical, why they're happy with what they accomplished, and more.

