LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – “Better Days for Baseball are Ahead” Craig Stammen on New Deal, MLB's Return

Stammen shed some light on what the last few weeks were like as a major leaguer involved in the negotiations.

By Darnay Tripp

Padres pitcher and player representative Craig Stammen shared a few minutes of his time to discuss the new CBA and the return of baseball. The long-time big leaguer shed light on his responsibilities during negotiations, and what the rollercoaster was like from his perspective. Plus, why this round of talks was so critical, why they're happy with what they accomplished, and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 


